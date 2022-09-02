Fans Of The Manningcast Get Great News Ahead Of The NFL Season Starting

The Manningcast is returning for “Monday Night Football.”

Peyton and Eli Manning calling “MNF” games was one of ESPN’s most successful ideas in years, and fans couldn’t get enough during the 2021 campaign.

Now, fans will get to dig in their teeth even more in 2022.

Manningcast returning to ESPN2 in 2022 for 10 games. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

The Manningcast will return for 10 games this season, including week four (Rams/49ers), week eight (Bengals/Browns), week 15 (Rams/Packers) and the wild card weekend.

The Manningcast will continue to air on ESPN2.

Here’s this year’s schedule for the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/l3BDycUDyc — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) September 1, 2022

While we dunk on ESPN all the time for the network’s never ending stream of mistakes and stupidity, there’s no doubt the Manningcast is a huge hit.

Over nine Manningcast games in 2021, the broadcast averaged 1.6 million viewers on ESPN2, according to Sports Illustrated.

Eli and Peyton Manning are returning for the Manningcast on ESPN2 for the 2022 NFL season. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

More importantly, the broadcast produced plenty of viral moments that blew up Twitter every single time the former NFL QBs were on TV.

No moment was more infamous than Eli Manning hit fans with the double bird on live TV.

Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPU41kdFVO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

It should be a ton of fun to see what kind of trouble the duo can get in on our TVs in 2022.