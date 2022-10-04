Eli Manning Throws Shade At Nephew Arch’s School Record

On Friday night, Arch Manning, the highly-touted scion of the Manning family, broke high school passing records held by his uncles Eli and Peyton. And Eli had a thing or two to say about his nephew’s accomplishment.

Arch led his high school — Isidore Newman School — to a commanding 52-22 victory, and in the process, the 19-year-old snapped a pair of records on the same night that were already in the family. Manning threw 7 touchdowns that night, which got him passed Uncle Peyton’s record of 93.

Those 7 TDs were also a school single-game record.

Cooper’s kid couldn’t stop there. The 365 yards he there for that game put him past Uncle Eli’s long-standing school record of 7,268 yards.

However, Eli says there needs to be an asterisk next to that last one.

But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000! https://t.co/6xS0pUiwRE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 1, 2022

“But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000!” Eli joked (probably) about his nephew’s accomplishment.

Surely he’s a proud uncle seeing his brother’s kid smash one of his old high school records.

Surely.

As if Arch needed any more proof that he is the biggest name in the incoming crop of college football players, he got it.

Manning has committed to the University of Texas after fielding offers from a slew of major programs including Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and Virginia.

