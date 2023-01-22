Eli Manning and the Eagles have history. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback spent his entire 16-year with the New York, one of Philadelphia’s NFC East rivals.

Although Eli went 10-21 against “the Birds,” he won two Super Bowls over the course of his career while Philly won just one over that same period of time. And the rivalry runs deep to this day.

Earlier this week, on Omaha Productions’ Monday Night Football ‘ManningCast,’ Eli spoke about a promise he made to himself. He vowed to never go back to the City of Brotherly Love after retiring.

The “double birds” that he was referring to, of course, is two middle fingers.

Eli Manning was right!

As he said he might, Eli broke his promise and returned to Philadelphia for the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. Upon arrival, he was greeted with a billboard and a “double bird” salute.

This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me. pic.twitter.com/5rlsZRPPL6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

A few hours later, Eli and his daughter made the trek to Lincoln Financial Field.

Philly, here we come. Go Giants!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4DzX9rjPo6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

Temperatures were in the 30s upon kickoff, so he was rocking a beanie to keep warm as he caught up with Giants General Manager Joe Schohen on the field during pregame.

Eli Manning talks with Joe Scohen before the game: pic.twitter.com/vCj9VmoyDD — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Peyton and his son were also in attendance. However, instead of supporting his uncle, Eli’s nephew wore a Jalen Hurts jersey.

Peyton Manning took his son on a road trip to see Eagles Giants. His son is wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey not a Giants jersey for Uncle Eli 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6KVJWCR2sD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

Eventually, the entire Manning family made its way up to a box. There, Eli was met with loud boos and plenty of the aforementioned ‘double birds.’

The jumbotron was showing former Eagles players in attendance and cut to the former Giants quarterback in between.

Loud boos for Eli Manning😂😂



Loud cheers for Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith, Brent Celek 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FNOTwU66Lt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

Although Eli Manning surely didn’t take offense to the not-so-warm reception, he probably didn’t enjoy watching New York go down 21-0 in the second quarter. Welcome back to Philadelphia!