Hockey Dad Eli Manning Can’t Stop Cheesin’ During Wholesome Ceremonial Puck Drop At PHF Game

Videos by OutKick
Eli Manning is a retired NFL quarterback and full-blown hockey dad. The 42-year-old former Giants signal-caller has three daughters, Ava, Lucy and Caroline.
The entire family are big hockey fans, but especially Lucy and Caroline. Thus, so is their father.
… even if he forgets their bucket on occasion! Who hasn’t?
Living in New Jersey and having played his entire career in New York, Eli is caught between two passionate rival fanbases in the NHL. He has been to Madison Square Garden for a Rangers game.
But his son, Charlie, recently wore a Devils jersey to the rivalry game in their native state.
Although there are two teams to choose from in the NHL, the Manning family’s fandom in the Premier Hockey Federation, formally known as the National Women’s Hockey League, is singular. There are only seven teams: Boston, Buffalo, Connecticut, Montreal, Metropolitan, Minnesota and Toronto.
The Metropolitan Riveters are based out of New Jersey, so the decision is easy.
Eli Manning and family are Metropolitan fans.
On Sunday, as the Riveters hosted the Force, one half of the Manning family was in attendance. Eli — jersey, hat and all — pulled up with Lucy and Caroline to support their local team.
The trio even got to take part in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game! One never gets too old to enjoy dropping the puck, as demonstrated by Eli’s wholesome ear-to-ear smile.
The massive grin returned later in the second period when the home team went up 2-1 on a power play goal. Eli was straight cheesing!
Whether you loved him or hate him as a player, post-NFL Eli is hard to dislike,unless you’re a Pats fan. He is always up to something and it always seems like he is having a blast. Does retirement Eli Manning ever stop smiling?!