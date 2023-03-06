Hockey Dad Eli Manning Can’t Stop Cheesin’ During Wholesome Ceremonial Puck Drop At PHF Game

Videos by OutKick

Eli Manning is a retired NFL quarterback and full-blown hockey dad. The 42-year-old former Giants signal-caller has three daughters, Ava, Lucy and Caroline.

The entire family are big hockey fans, but especially Lucy and Caroline. Thus, so is their father.

You can add hockey dad to my resume. pic.twitter.com/p1xjSTrA8h — Eli Manning (@EliManning) November 29, 2020

… even if he forgets their bucket on occasion! Who hasn’t?

First hockey practice of the year. Dad forgot the helmet, so she is going old school. Just joking, Mom is bringing it to her. pic.twitter.com/NC78p6HlFr — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 18, 2022

Living in New Jersey and having played his entire career in New York, Eli is caught between two passionate rival fanbases in the NHL. He has been to Madison Square Garden for a Rangers game.

But his son, Charlie, recently wore a Devils jersey to the rivalry game in their native state.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP and hockey dad Eli Manning in the house for Devils-Rangers. pic.twitter.com/XbeB8U9uXP — David Satriano (@davidsatriano) January 7, 2023

Although there are two teams to choose from in the NHL, the Manning family’s fandom in the Premier Hockey Federation, formally known as the National Women’s Hockey League, is singular. There are only seven teams: Boston, Buffalo, Connecticut, Montreal, Metropolitan, Minnesota and Toronto.

The Metropolitan Riveters are based out of New Jersey, so the decision is easy.

Eli Manning and family are Metropolitan fans.

On Sunday, as the Riveters hosted the Force, one half of the Manning family was in attendance. Eli — jersey, hat and all — pulled up with Lucy and Caroline to support their local team.

Eli Manning is in the building 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/8Viamvu9VP — PHF (@PHF) March 5, 2023

The trio even got to take part in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game! One never gets too old to enjoy dropping the puck, as demonstrated by Eli’s wholesome ear-to-ear smile.

NY Giants legend, Eli Manning and his daughters Caroline and Lucy dropped the puck for us this afternoon at American Dream.



Thanks for joining us, @EliManning 🏒 pic.twitter.com/ZY2mnPSKyL — Metropolitan Riveters (@Riveters) March 5, 2023

The massive grin returned later in the second period when the home team went up 2-1 on a power play goal. Eli was straight cheesing!

That Riveters power play goal has Eli Manning smiling 😊 pic.twitter.com/ESRrEF15Wp — PHF (@PHF) March 5, 2023

Whether you loved him or hate him as a player, post-NFL Eli is hard to dislike,unless you’re a Pats fan. He is always up to something and it always seems like he is having a blast. Does retirement Eli Manning ever stop smiling?!