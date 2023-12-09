Eli Drinkwitz Has Simple Question For The Committee After Florida State Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Eli Drinkwitz might coach in the SEC, but he thinks what happened to Florida State makes no sense.

The 13-0 Seminoles were left out of the CFP in favor of 12-1 Alabama, and the decision sparked massive outrage in the college football world.

People are livid, and for good reason. Does an injury to a quarterback mean a team’s undefeated ACC championship season doesn’t matter? It’s a question a lot of people have.

The Missouri head coach is now throwing his voice to FSU’s cause, and he has a question of his own.

Mike Norvell and Florida State didn’t make the playoff, despite going 13-0. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eli Drinkwitz reacts to Florida State not getting in the playoff.

What happens if a team in the playoff has a star player get injured? Should the team be removed? Drinkwitz would like an answer.

“If a team in the playoff has a star player get injured, are they going to get removed from the playoff and then we put Florida State back in? That to me was complete nonsensical rationalization, and I know I’m an SEC guy. But, that one bothered me a whole lot, and then to not factor in maybe a team having an unfair advantage in some of their games. It just seemed like to me we were picking and choosing what lens we were going to look through,” the Missouri coach said during an appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM earlier in the week.

You can listen to his full statement below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

No "SEC bias" here.@CoachDrinkwitz disagrees with the CFP Committee citing injury as a reason to leave FSU out, calling it "complete nonsensical rationalization." pic.twitter.com/vhXfSfK3xz — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) December 7, 2023

Florida State has a lot of support.

Eli Drinkwitz is certainly not the only person throwing his weight behind Florida State. What makes his case unique is he’s an SEC coach.

The conference he coaches in benefits from 12-1 Alabama getting in over 13-0 Florida State. Yet, he’s not letting that stop him from speaking out.

That takes some guts. There’s no doubt Greg Sankey and the rest of the SEC are thrilled with the Crimson Tide being in the field. Maybe Drinkwitz is to some degree, but he’s also clearly a rational guy.

Eli Drinkwitz isn’t a fan of 13-0 Florida State being left out of the playoff. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Obviously, the field isn’t going to change at this point. That would be absurd, but his question is a good one. If injuries can derail a playoff run, then should teams be able to be replaced at this stage? Jordan Travis getting hurt kept FSU out. If Quinn Ewers got hurt against Washington and Texas won, should a swap happen? Of course not, and that’s the point. It shouldn’t matter, but why did it matter for FSU?

That’s what Eli Drinkwitz and millions of other fans want to know.

Eli Drinkwitz reacts to Florida State being kept out of the playoff. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Did Drinkwitz raise a good point? Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Embrace debate! Embrace the carnage.