Missouri Coach Drops Great Quote About Beer And Sacrifice

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is very aware of the sacrifices some fans have to make when it comes to early start times.

The Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats play at 11:00 am CST this Saturday in Missouri, and Drinkwitz understands the situation fans are facing, especially when it comes to beer. While it might be early to start drinking, the man running the Tigers thinks sacrifices have to be made.

“You don’t want to crack your first beer until after 10:30 in the morning. I get that. But everybody’s got to make sacrifices,” Drinkwitz explained when talking about the 11:00 CST local time start.

Eli Drinkwitz says he knows 11 am kickoffs aren't always the fans' favorite, but he's counting on a good crowd Saturday vs. Kentucky.

First off, let’s make something crystal clear. There’s nothing wrong with an ice cold morning beer on a crisp Saturday morning in the fall.

In fact, I’d argue there’s nothing more American. We didn’t become the freest country on Earth to not drink beer during football season.

For those of you who read my game day routine piece before the season started, you already know a shower beer can really set the tone.

Does Eli Drinkwitz have a point about beer and early games?

Yes, morning start times aren’t ideal. Nobody really likes them. Fans want to play under the lights or at least in the late afternoon.

However, as Drinkwitz said, sacrifices have to be made. When I attended the University of Wisconsin, we regularly played 11:00 am CST games. You know when we got up?

Eli Drinkwitz talks about early start times. (Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No later than 6:00 am, and we were getting after it as soon as the sun was up. That’s probably why my GPA looked like a breathalyzer score, but that’s a conversation for a different time.

What’s important is we did what had to be done. If the game starts at 11:00, you definitely have a pass to start drinking early. It’s not ideal, but it’s fine as long as the game is on. America is about winning. It’s in our DNA.

What says winning more than making wings and drinking a beer at 10:30 in the morning? The answer is nothing.

Is it okay for fans to drink beer for early football games? (Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So, to Missouri fans and everyone else with an early start time, go ahead and enjoy some ice cold beer. It’s what our founding fathers would have wanted. If drinking beer before noon is what your school asks you to do, you do it with a smile on your face.