The scenes at Tuesday’s El Trafico were magnificent, including the national anthem which kicked things off on the Fourth of July. However, for the person behind the microphone, it was rather nerve-wracking.

To help ease some of those nerves, the anthem singer appeared to have the words written on her hand.

El Trafico, a cheeky play on the ‘El Clásico’ rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, pits the two Los Angeles-based MLS franchises against one another. It’s a big deal when the L.A. Galaxy and LAFC get together on the pitch.

There have been brawls in the stands, and the fans go absolutely bonkers.

On Tuesday, the Fourth of July, El Trafico had a different look to it. The match was played in one of sports’ most iconic stadiums — the Rose Bowl.

An MLS-record crowd of more than 80,000 descended upon Pasadena for the cross-city derby. It was just as beautiful as it is on the first day of the new year when the Big Ten and Pac 12 get together for The Grandaddy Of Them All.

Moments away from a historic night between these two clubs. Happy fourth of July everyone. #LAFC #LAGalaxy #ElTrafico pic.twitter.com/UKkKuNjYSn — Gio Garcia (@GioGarciaLA) July 5, 2023

Supporters on both sides were ridiculously rowdy throughout the entire 90 minutes.

the LA rivalry goes hard guys listen to me. el trafico is literally the game of the season pic.twitter.com/Q5MFfulrZF — marie (@cdm_supremacy) July 5, 2023

Especially when Tyler Boyd ripped a banger.

OH MY TYLER BOYD 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/ON8JQ2zOXb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 5, 2023

Before the match got underway, Heidi-Marie Ferren took centerstage for the singing of the national anthem. It was pretty epic.

Who is Heidi-Marie Ferren and what was on her hand?

Ferren is a jack-of-all-trades. She is a writer, actor, producer, vocalist and speaker.

In addition to all of her roles, Ferren also served as Miss USO (United States Service Organization). As such, she traveled across the globe to perform for the troops. It is an honorable role in which she served well.

Heidi-Marie Ferren, the Last and Longest Reigning Miss USO! pic.twitter.com/cZBTaei9v4 — Charlotte Ferren (@lottieferren) July 27, 2020

On Tuesday, Ferren was presented with the honor of singing the national anthem on America’s birthday. No matter how many times that a person has sung on stage or performed the Star Spangled Banner, doing so in front of 82,000 people on national television on the Fourth of July is stressful.

There were many people before Ferren who failed. Christina Aguilera’s Super Bowl rendition might be the most famous flub. Rachel Platten is another example.

Ferren did not want to be a part of that exclusive club, and was not. Just in case, though, it appeared that she wrote the lyrics on her hand as backup.

For all we know, Ferren may have had her grocery list written on her left hand. It could have been anything, but it sure seems like she was giving herself a safety net so not to end up like Aguilera or Platten. Can you blame her?

Either way, Ferren didn’t need it anyway!