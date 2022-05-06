Eintracht Frankfurt Fans Storm Field After Reaching Europa League Final For The First Time in 42 Years

German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt is back to the Europa League final for their first trip in 42 years.

On Thursday, Frankfurt’s 1-0 semi-final victory over West Ham United sent the fans into hysterics after a long-awaited return to the Winners Cup finale.

WATCH:

Frankfurt fans stormed the pitch to celebrate reaching the Europa League final for the first time since 1980 😲



(via @JanekSpeight) pic.twitter.com/BubLMluk6l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2022

Frankfurt advanced to face off against West Ham after eliminating Barcelona with an aggregate score of 4-3.

Fans appeared in droves to watch Frankfurt claim the historic victory in London. The massive group celebrated the 1-0 victory (3-1 aggregate) by storming the field á la Notre Dame in 2020.

Frankfurt is headed to Sevilla set to face off against Scottish club Rangers. The Germans have not won a Winners Cup since 1972.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans ripped out seats from their own stadium so they could all stand 🏟 pic.twitter.com/9uQPOApIpF — GOAL (@goal) May 5, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela