in Soccer, Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt Fans Storm Field After Reaching Europa League Final For The First Time in 42 Years

updated

German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt is back to the Europa League final for their first trip in 42 years.

On Thursday, Frankfurt’s 1-0 semi-final victory over West Ham United sent the fans into hysterics after a long-awaited return to the Winners Cup finale.

WATCH:

Frankfurt advanced to face off against West Ham after eliminating Barcelona with an aggregate score of 4-3.

Fans appeared in droves to watch Frankfurt claim the historic victory in London. The massive group celebrated the 1-0 victory (3-1 aggregate) by storming the field á la Notre Dame in 2020.

Frankfurt is headed to Sevilla set to face off against Scottish club Rangers. The Germans have not won a Winners Cup since 1972.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

europaFeature post

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here