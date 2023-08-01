Videos by OutKick

Congratulations to the Edmonton Elks on their new title of Worst Home Team in North American History! It is an honor that they surely would have preferred to avoid and will never live down.

Well, they might live it down one day, but history suggests that it could take awhile…

What does the title of ‘Worst Home Team in North American History’ really mean? Let’s take a look.

Edmonton, which was founded as part of the Canadian Football League in 1949, rebranded from the Eskimos to the Elks in 2020/2021. They have been absolutely terrible ever since.

“Shame!” yells 3 paper-bag wearing fans (?) mocking the Edmonton Elks for what’s looking to be a North American pro sports record-breaking string of home game losses. One lady doesn’t like the stunt. Another disturbed fan (@allisonastephen) reacts. #yeg #sports #edmontonelks pic.twitter.com/S0By9gjV8u — Lauren Boothby (@laurby) July 30, 2023

As the Eskimos, Edmonton had just five seasons in which it did not reach the CFL Playoffs since 1970. It has not made the CFL Playoffs in either season as the Elks.

Coincidence? Probably.

Either way, the name change does not take away from just how awful they have been. The Elks won three of 14 games in 2021 and four of 18 games in 2022.

All seven of those wins came on the road. This is where their new title comes into the picture.

Edmonton has not won a game on its home field, Commonwealth Stadium, since its win over the British Columbia Lions on Oct. 12, 2019. It has been more than 1,300 days since the Elks won a home game.

Some Edmonton Elks fans are still in good spirits?

(Image courtesy: TSN)

To be fair, the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic so it looks like a lengthier gap than it really is. That doesn’t take away from the incredibly impressive unimpressive streak.

Edmonton lost its 21st-straight home game on Saturday night. The Lions beat the Elks 27-0.

Saturday’s loss set a new record for longest home losing streak in North America! It got so bad that fans were chirping the coaches.

For accuracy sake and context. Our broadcast booth is right beside the #Elks coaches booth. Fans were not going into the booth. There’s no way they could. Fans however were screaming up to the coaches booth directing a lot of unpleasantries towards McAdoo. #CFL https://t.co/zFFoGS97jN — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) July 30, 2023

The Edmonton Elks are officially the worst home team in North American history.

Edmonton Elks — CFL, 2019-23 21-straight home losses

St. Louis Browns — MLB, 1953 20-straight home losses

Dallas Mavericks — NBA, 1993-94 19-straight home losses

Pittsburgh Penguins 14-straight home losses



Over the course of their losing streak, the Elks have been outscored 660-367. Here is how it went:

October 26, 2019: Saskatchewan 27 – Edmonton 24 August 7, 2021: Ottawa 16 – Edmonton 12 August 14, 2021: Montreal 30 – Edmonton 13 September 11, 2021: Calgary 32 – Edmonton 16 September 18, 2021: Winnipeg 37 – Edmonton 22 October 15, 2021: Winnipeg 26 – Edmonton 16 October 29, 2021: Hamilton 39 – Edmonton 23 November 5, 2021: Saskatchewan 19 – Edmonton 17 June 18, 2022: Saskatchewan 26 – Edmonton 16 July 7, 2022: Calgary 49 – Edmonton 6 July 22, 2022: Winnipeg 24 – Edmonton 10 August 13, 2022: Saskatchewan 34 – Edmonton 23 August 27, 2022: Ottawa 24 – Edmonton 18 September 10, 2022: Calgary 56 – Edmonton 28 October 1, 2022: Montreal 25 – Edmonton 18 October 15, 2022: Toronto 28 – Edmonton 23 October 21, 2022: B.C. 31 – Edmonton 14 June 11, 2023: Saskatchewan 17 – Edmonton 13 June 25, 2023: Toronto 43 – Edmonton 31 July 13, 2023: Hamilton 37 – Edmonton 29 July 29, 2023: B.C. 27 – Edmonton 0

The Elks will take their bye week this week and play their next home game against the Blue Bombers on August 10. Their historic home losing streak will likely extend to 22.