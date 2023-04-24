Eddie Pepperell Buries ‘Under The Influence’ Richard Bland And LIV Golf In Epic Twitter Spat

Videos by OutKick

Eddie Pepperell, one of the great Twitter follows in all of golf, got into a rather heated back-and-forth with Richard Bland about LIV Golf. Bland was the one who started the spat unprovoked, and it’s safe to say he regrets that decision.

The Par 3 12th hole, nicknamed ‘The Watering Hole,’ was the talk of LIV Golf’s event in Australia this past weekend. Similar to the Par 3 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, the hole was more of a party than an actual golf hole, and that was on full display when Chase Koepka made a hole-in-one during Saturday’s action.

A Twitter user claimed that ‘The Watering Hole’ was an example of golf changing. Pepperell chimed in to point out that ‘party holes’ in golf are nothing new.

I suspect we’ll agree on a few things 😁



One thing to add, this has been happening at Scottsdale for years now, so not sure how much LIV is really changing things here, but we can discuss on Monday 🤪 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) April 23, 2023

After Pepperell explained that the European Tour – now the DP World Tour – has tried to implement new things over the years, Bland jumped into the conversation with a vengeance. The 50-year-old thought it was a good idea to bring up the fact that he spent 22 years on the DP World Tour. It turns out that it was not a good idea.

Ed.. tell me where on DP World there’s been a hole like this? Because in 22yrs of playing the tour I can’t think of any. But maybe your 15 minutes on tour you know different 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Richard Bland (@blandy73) April 23, 2023

Pepperell, who is 18 years younger than Bland, already has two DP World Tour victories to his name while Bland won just one event in his 22 years on the Tour.

After realizing he had entered into a battle that there was no way he could win, Bland said he was under the influence and had a few too many when he decided to jump on Twitter.

Eddie Pepperell and Richard Bland got into a rather heated exchange. (Twitter)

Talk about a masterclass from Pepperell. Not only did he win the ‘argument’ but he was classy throughout the entire exchange.

Just a classic example of two dudes going back and forth with one taking the W and the other holding a massive L.

