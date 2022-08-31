Eddie Murphy Spotted Shooting In His ‘Beverly Hills’ Cop Jacket

Eddie Murphy is coming back as Axel Foley. The legendary comedian was spotted shooting the latest installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise wearing an iconic Detroit Lions jacket.

The first film, Beverly Hills Cop, came out in 1984. Sequels followed in 1987 and 1994. The third installment, the aptly titled Beverly Hills Cop III has an abysmal 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Undeterred, by the last film’s reception, Netflix has given a green light to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

According to Deadline, the series will also star Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Murphy will also serve as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer.

In 2013, Murphy made a cameo in a pilot for a Beverly Hills Cop TV series. However, Murphy told Playboy in a 2015 interview that his cameo was the reason the show wasn’t picked up.

“I remember when they tested it — they had this little knob that you turn if you like it or you don’t like it. So when Axel shows up in the pilot, some people turned the knob so much, they broke it,” Murphy recalled. “So the network decided ‘if he isn’t recurring, then this isn’t gonna happen.'”

The original film helped solidify Murphy from stand-up and SNL standout to bonafide movie star.

However in recent years, Murphy (who is 61 believe it or not) hasn’t taken on as many roles, instead opting to be a little more selective.

He appeared in a sequel to another one of his most popular films with 2021’s, Coming 2 America.

In 2019, he gave a great performance in Dolemite Is My Name.

