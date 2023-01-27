Ed Reed Ripped By Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus: ‘Really Appalled’

Videos by OutKick

The fallout continues from Ed Reed’s split from Bethune-Cookman.

Reed was supposed to be the school’s football coach, but he was pushed out after ripping the state of the program to the ground. Ever since, it’s been a battle of words between Reed and the Wildcats.

Now, AD Reggie Theus has shared some blunt thoughts about Reed’s behavior, and he’s not impressed by what he’s seen.

Reggie Theus takes a blunt shot at Ed Reed.

“I was absolutely shocked at the behavior and really appalled. It’s sad because it’s so much bigger than Ed Reed,” Theus explained while speaking with HBCU Gameday in reaction to Reed’s behavior and his now infamous Instagram video, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

In the same interview, Reed also stated, “Ed was completely aware of our situation at Bethune-Cookman. I showed him every single thing that was good about the program, and every single thing that was not good. There was no excuse for him to act like he was shocked. He acted like he didn’t know, but he knew. He knew everything, because I told him.”

The Reed fallout is insane.

Ed Reed was supposed to be the next former NFL legend to go to a HBCU and lift its profile. The belief was that he could be Deion Sanders 2.0, and have a similar impact to what Sanders did at Jackson State.

Instead, he filmed himself shredding the campus, did an Instagram live where he ranted about being pushed out and now, the AD is going on offense.

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳



“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !”



“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — Unfiltered Media TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

Now, Ed Reed is on the outside looking in, but it looks like the war between the two sides might only just be getting started.

Reed is a very passionate man, and clearly, he feels like he’s been wronged here. Bethune-Cookman feels differently, and the two sides are battling it out publicly.

Ed Reed’s fallout with Bethune-Cookman continues. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Where do things go from here? Who knows, but there’s no doubt this situation is far from over. This is some drama nobody saw coming.