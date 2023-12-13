Ed Reed In Mix For HBCU Job One Year After Getting Fired From Bethune-Cookman For Trashing School In Wildest 30-Day Tenure Of All Time

Videos by OutKick

Bethune-Cookman legend Ed Reed may be gearing up for another gig in the world of HBCU college football.

Well, legend may be the wrong word. University of Miami legend? Absolutely. Ravens legend? Yep. But Bethune-Cookman legend?

No. How about menace? Yeah, let’s go with that!

Nearly a year after kinda-sorta taking the Bethune-Cookman job for about a month before setting fire to the streets and ditching town, Ed Reed is back, baby! Maybe.

The NFL Hall of Famer is reportedly eying the Grambling State job, which was recently held by Hue Jackson before it predictably went south.

From HBCU Sports:

Ed Reed, who had a cup of coffee as Bethune-Cookman head coach before the school decided to cut ties after he publicly criticized the university, is interested in another HBCU job.

Grambling State is currently without a coach, and Reed is interested in the position, a source with knowledge of the situation told HBCU Sports.

The source indicated that both Reed and Grambling did engage in communication.

The Reed era at Bethune-Cookman was legendary

Let’s go!!!! Please do the right thing and bring back Ed Reed, Grambling State. I’m begging you. We’re begging you.

The 30-day Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman was maybe my favorite time as an OutKick writer. I made that short-lived beat my own, and it was just a rollercoaster of content.

He took the job last December but it was really just sort of a verbal agreement, which in itself was funny. He arrived on campus shortly after and quickly saw that it was a dump, for lack of a better word.

Instead of keeping that little secret in-house, Reed chose to show the entire world via Instagram live video, which was an insane move:

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳



“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !”



“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — UFM TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

“These motherf–kers ain’t even clean my office when I got here” is such a wild thing to tell the world when you’re working for said motherf–kers. Could you imagine if I wrote that about FOX right now while working for OutKick? I wouldn’t make it to lunch.

Anyway, that was just the start! Shortly after that little rant — less than a week, actually — Reed was apparently fired from Bethune-Cookman even though he never actually had the job, and proceeded to go on one of the wildest 15-minute exit interviews you’ll ever see.

I wrote about it last January on an otherwise slow Saturday, so read it here. For those who don’t have the time, here’s a quick excerpt:

“I’m NOT withdrawing my name … they don’t want me here, because I tell the truth,” Reed starts out. “This hurts because I know people don’t care about these kids like I do!”

That was just the beginning of Reed’s rant, which included multiple ball-slams followed by a loud “Motherf*cker! Yeah, I cursed.”

Insane.

“There are some corrupt people in this world! Some evil people who don’t care about kids like I do,” he continues before threatening the school by saying he’s “got the receipts” and that there’s “all kinds of stuff going on around here.”

“Deion (Sanders) was right, and I know I’m right,” he added.

“They lying, they ain’t right,” Reed again says before bringing up the KKK and saying the school is more concerned with his cursing when “people are out here trying to kill these kids.”

Grambling State needs Ed Reed and so does the college football content world

Again, I loved the Ed Reed beat for the five minutes I was on it. By far the greatest time of my life here at OutKick.

And by the way, we’re STILL not done!

The next week, Reed and old NFL pal Shannon Sharpe got into Instagram beef after Reed took exception to Sharpe not exactly defending him on Undisputed.

Instead of talking to Sharpe 1-on-1, Reed decided to A) make their private DMs about the situation public, and B) call him out on a separate Instagram live video in which he also tells him to put the Hennessey down.

Ed Reed calls out Shannon Sharpe after his segment on Undisputed



“Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me. Cause you got your story wrong” 😳 pic.twitter.com/sHtzHKLLmU — UFM TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 26, 2023

What a ride. God, I loved it. Craved it.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus (yes, that Reggie Theus) fired back at Reed a few days later by saying he was basically full of crap, had no right blasting the school, and that he was “disturbed” by his actions.

“Ed was completely aware of our situation at Bethune-Cookman,” Theus said at the time in an interview with HBCU Gameday. “I showed him every single thing that was good about the program, and every single thing that was not good. There was no excuse for him to act like he was shocked.

“He acted like he didn’t know, but he knew. He knew everything, because I told him.”

Do the right thing, Grambling State. Give Ed Reed another shot at the college level. He has plenty of unfinished business!