Ed Reed To Play Against Alma Mater Miami In First Season Coaching College Football At HBCU Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed is one of the greatest football players in University of Miami history. The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety played for the Hurricanes from 1998-2001 and was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2002 NFL Draft.

While in Coral Gables, Reed was a two-time Consensus All-American, the Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, and a national champion. He recorded 288 tackles in 45 games, with 21 interceptions, 52 pass deflections and four forced fumbles.

Wherever Reed went defensively, chaos followed. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Louisiana-native was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Deservedly so.

Reed retired from football in 2013. He served as an assistant coach with the Bills in 2016.

Over the last three years, Reed has been back at Miami. Manny Diaz hired him as ‘Chief of Staff,’ and he returned to the program under Mario Cristobal in 2022 as a ‘Senior football advisor.’

Ed Reed gestures left Miami to take the head-coaching job at Bethune-Cookman. (Getty Images)

Ed Reed returns.

Now, in 2023, Reed is set to become a head coach for the first time. Bethune-Cookman University, an HBCU in Daytona Beach, announced the 44-year-old as its new head coach late last month.

Although the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on official terms of his contract, Reed will lead the Wildcats onto the gridiron next season. And one of those games will carry a lot of extra weight.

According to the Miami Herald, Bethune-Cookman will play Miami in Reed’s first season as head coach. He will return to his alma mater with the goal of beating his alma mater.

The two programs have played a total of six times. The Hurricanes won all six games, including a 70-13 beatdown last season.

If Reed pulls off the virtually impossible next season, it would be amongst the greatest upsets of all-time. He won’t — Bethune-Cookman will lose — but it’s fun to imagine!