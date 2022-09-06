Coach O Learned LSU Was Paying Full Buyout, Asked ‘What Time You Want Me To Leave?’

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was a guest at the Little Rock Touchdown club on Tuesday, where he discussed his time in Baton Rouge. In Coach O fashion, he brought the funny stories with him.

Coming off the National Championship with Joe Burrow, the LSU Tigers struggled in 2021, leading to the administration making a change in leadership. During his appearance today, he finally discussed the meeting that took place and what he was told about his buyout.

“I was so grateful for my time with LSU, that was my opportunity. Coaches have a shelf, some coaches have 50 years, some have 12, I had six. Good. I gotta tell ya, we had a meeting, they said ‘Coach, things are not going well’, no shit, Ray Charles can see that brother. They were good, Scott Woodard is a friend of mine, really, a lot of respect for the way they handled me.

‘They said ‘Coach, you got $17.1 million dollars on your contract, we’re gonna give it to ya,'” Coach O went on. “I said what time you want me to leave and what door you want me to go out of brother.”

Coach O on his time and exit from LSU . He was at the Little Rock Touchdown Club today. pic.twitter.com/n87SmTnXqW — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) September 6, 2022

Coach O will always hold a special place in the hearts of college football fans, mostly because of his brazen, Louisiana accent, which always ended with a ‘Go Tigahs‘. Now, he’s enjoying his life outside of football, but a return is a possibility, just maybe not as a head coach.

Who knows what the future holds for Coach O, but he always seems to be a topic of conversation.

Just like today.