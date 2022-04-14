Ed Go Bragh? Coach Orgeron Visits Notre Dame Practice

LSU’s former head coach Ed Orgeron, who won a title with the Tigers just two short year ago, has just given Notre Dame fans a reason to shake their shamrocks. On Tuesday, Coach O paid a visit to the Irish during their spring practice.

That’s certainly a unique way for the ex-coach to spend spring break, considering this time last year, Orgeron was coaching the Tigers and was only a year removed from one of the greatest seasons in college football history. Not to mention, for more than a decade, Notre Dame was led by Brian Kelly, who has since replaced Orgeron in the Bayou.

Orgeron attended the Irish practice as a guest of head coach Marcus Freeman, whom oddly enough, Coach O previously tried to hire as a defensive coordinator.

“I interviewed Marcus at LSU,” Orgeron said following practice, per Mike Berardino. “Really, really respect him.”

On his trip to South Bend, Coach O also brought along his three sons, all of whom have followed in Dad’s professional footsteps.

“I wanted to come up here. I got three sons coaching, and I wanted to show them what Notre Dame was,” added Orgeron.

At Freeman’s request, Coach O addressed the team following the conclusion of practice. Though he kept the message between himself and the team private, he did share his thoughts on Freeman and the program.

“Outstanding practice. I walked down the hall and heard the offensive line coach (Harry Hiestand) getting after it early in the morning. I liked that,” Orgeron admitted to Mike Berardino. “To be able to see the physicality that they have here, I think that Marcus is going to bring a tremendous program here.”

Orgeron spent much of his time in front of the camera lavishing Freeman and his players with praise.

“What I saw out there, I saw a very good football team.”

Since he no longer has to prep for future practices, Orgeron took his time with the Irish and even addressed the elephant in the room: whether he could have ever imagined the paths that he, Kelly and Freeman would travel over the last calendar year.

Per ND Insider, he responded, “No, not at all. But you know, that’s football. That’s football.”

Geaux Irish.

