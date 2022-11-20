Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer’ During World Cup Game

The scarcity of beer at the FIFA World Cup has been a major talking point, and the home team is already getting trolled about it.

Qatar hit the pitch against Ecuador to open the month-long tournament, and it didn’t turn out the way the Qataris would’ve hoped.

Ecuador outplayed them the entire match and earned a 2-0 win to open their Group A slate.

As you’d expect, the Ecuadorians — both on the pitch and in the stands — were feeling it. So much so that they decided to take a shot at the hosts with some “Queremos Cerveza” chants.

🇪🇨Ecuador fans chanting "we want beer" ("queremos cerveza") in the opening World Cup game at Qatar.pic.twitter.com/CznahzbxmA — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 20, 2022

If you failed high school Spanish or have never been to Cancun, “queremos cerveza” means “We want beer.”

Just over a week before the tournament got underway, it was announced that beer tents would be moved out of fan areas, making it even harder for soccer hooligans to get a pint of suds.

However, it wasn’t all good-natured ribbing about flip-flopping beer policies. Things got a little tense between fans, especially because of Qatar’s lackluster play in their opening tilt.

This Ecuador fan in the ground 😭 pic.twitter.com/4YnBkJZlHa — World Cup Updates (@wc22updates) November 20, 2022

So, the World Cup is off to an eventful start and we’ve only had one match. Both teams are back at it Friday, with Ecuador facing the Netherlands while Qatar takes on Senegal.

The United States plays its first World Cup match in 8 years when it faces Wales on Monday. That fixture will mark Wales’ first World Cup appearance in over a half-century.

