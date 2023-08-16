Videos by OutKick

Ebanie Bridges isn’t backing down from slamming her critics, and is only further holding the line after attending the Anthony Joshua/Robert Helenius fight with Conor McGregor.

Bridges wore a slightly revealing outfit to the fight, and some people had an issue with her for hanging out with McGregor.

The main issue for some was that McGregor has long been in a relationship with Dee Devlin and the pair has multiple kids.

The Australian-born boxer clarified that the two were together simply promoting Forged Stout and nothing else.

She took to Twitter Monday to make it clear she really couldn’t care less what people think.

Shoutout to everyone talking about me and @TheNotoriousMMA & @ForgedStout. Especially the haters cos u guys r talking the loudest 🫶🏼

Appreciate u promoting us & the @ForgedStout. Absolute legends😘😘 ILY



A couple more pics for u 🫶🏼🍀#ConorMcgregor #EbanieBridges #FRGDArmy pic.twitter.com/wmYdtkykxg — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) August 14, 2023

Ebanie Bridges claims Conor McGregor’s girlfriend doesn’t care one bit.

Now, she’s tripled down on the issue claiming McGregor’s girlfriend absolutely doesn’t have an issue at all with the pair working together.

“You think Conor McGregor would be with me in the public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his forged Army team if his fiancee had a problem with it, these people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, no nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous, you have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it,” Bridges said during an interview with Boxing King Media (via SportsKeeda).

Ebanie Bridges discusses relationship with Conor McGregor. (Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, the only people qualified to discuss whatever McGregor’s girlfriend might or not be comfortable with are McGregor, Dee Devlin and in this situation, OnlyFans sensation Ebanie Bridges.

McGregor and Bridges have both been open about the fact nothing is going on here other than a simple business partnership. There’s no proof to suggest otherwise, and the boxing star is pretty vocal that’s the case. Having said that, we all know how the internet is.

People online LOVE stirring up drama. It’s what they live for. The internet and drama are the perfect match. Bridges showed up to a very public event rocking a revealing outfit, and people ran with it. Welcome to life online.

Ebanie Bridges continues to defend against criticism of attending boxing match with Conor McGregor. (Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

However, Ebanie Bridges maintains nothing is going on, and there’s no reason to believe otherwise. Let the woman make some money in the marketing game!