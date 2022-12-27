Ebanie Bridges Flashes Chest During Interview To Explain Her OnlyFans Ambitions

Ebanie Bridges just can’t stop using her chest to promote her business endeavors away from the boxing ring.

The current IBF light heavyweight champion is going viral this week for pulling up her shirt during a recent interview before a fight against Shannon O’Connell, which ended in TKO fashion as Bridges continues her march through opponents. The 9-1 Australian “Blonde Bomber” boxer has won four straight and has turned into a viral internet sensation thanks to lingerie weigh-in gear and her OnlyFans ambitions.

“What do you mean, what’s my weigh-in outfit?” asked a reporter before the O’Connell fight.

“Well, what is it?” the interviewer replied.

Bridges proceeds to yank up her shirt.

“What do you mean?” the boxer fired back. “It’s like, lace. It has my (OnlyFans ‘at’) — to subscribe now. It’s sexy, isn’t it? It’s more — pretty stripper, not so much skanky stripper, you know what I mean?”

The marketing genius then proceeded to explain that her OnlyFans is live and ready to keep fans entertained.

“You can subscribe now. I’m pretty excited about it,” she said. “I’ll be showing everyone my exclusive content, and all the stuff I can’t share on Instagram because I got banned on everything.”

What a time to be alive.

We’re living during a period when fighters ripping off their shirts is better for business than ever before. This year, bare-knuckle fighter Tai Emery made headlines when she celebrated a victory by flashing the crowd. Emery claims Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship management told her, “This would be genius.”

Ebanie Bridges promotes her OnlyFans account during a pre-fight interview. / YouTube

Emery further claims her OnlyFans site traffic jumped 6,000% after going viral for her fight celebration.

Now Bridges appears ready to get in on the OnlyFans windfall that is there for the taking. The boxer says now that her day job — teaching — is in the rear-view mirror, she’s all-in on OnlyFans to make cash.

“There’s no chance of me going back to teaching anymore, to be honest, my career is boxing, and after boxing there’s so much more than teaching. So, why not go in there and make money? OnlyFans are backing me. We’ve partnered with them, so it’s kind of like a team thing,” Bridges added.

She’s not lying.

Bridges appears to be putting in a solid 9-to-5 shift cranking out OnlyFans content. There’s clearly not time to be teaching kids social studies when there are Christmas shoots to do with fellow boxer and OnlyFans pro Elle Brooke.

Sorry kids, there’s probably a rookie teacher coming out of a university that doesn’t have OnlyFans ambitions – yet.