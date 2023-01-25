Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates Scores 29 Straight Points During Insane First-Half Performance

Heat check!

Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates flashed his NBA potential in just a single half of basketball Tuesday against Toledo.

Bates enjoyed an all-time performance by an individual college hooper after scoring 29 STRAIGHT POINTS against the Rockets. The rest of Eastern Michigan combined for six points in the first half.

After crossing the 20-point mark on his wild spree, Bates’ teammates appeared visibly panicked at the thought of taking a shot and missing to break Bates’ streak. And instead of triple-teaming the 6-foot-9 sophomore, Toledo players looked on shot-after-shot in marvel as Bates continued his single-man onslaught.

EMONI BATES JUST SCORED 29 STRAIGHT POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF 😱



pic.twitter.com/4bV8lPkEJ5 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 25, 2023

Emoni Bates dropped 29 STRAIGHT POINTS for @EMU_MBB ♨️ pic.twitter.com/3jJkgstHZk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2023

Whether it was from the paint, on the charity stripe or beyond the arc, Bates found ways to score to keep Eastern Michigan (4-16) ahead, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to edge Toldeo (14-6). The Eagles defeated Bates and Eastern Michigan, 84-79.

Bates ended with 43 points, going 15 for 23 from the field and 9 for 14 from 3.

Touted as a five-star prospect his freshman year with the Memphis Tigers, Bates opted to transfer to Eastern Michigan and has made his presence known heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, for which he will be eligible.

Though frail for his size at 170 lbs., Bates is seen as a willing scorer and exceptional ball handler that could easily go within the first two rounds of the draft this summer.