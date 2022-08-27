Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player Arrested For Robbing Mail Carrier

Former Eastern Kentucky University football player Marque Kirkendoll was arrested in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier.

The defensive back was arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 18 robbery which occurred in New Mexico. Kirkendoll was accused of brandishing a gun as well as stealing a key that he used to open lock boxes and mailbags.

Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday.



According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. #WKYThttps://t.co/FB9odMgrjP — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) August 26, 2022

He also faces aiding and abetting as well as conspiracy charges.

Kirkendoll’s alleged accomplice is former New Mexico University football player Rayshawn Boyce. According to ESPN, Boyce was arrested in February. Boyce was a linebacker for the Lobos and hails from Compton, California.

Kirkendoll transferred from UNM to Eastern Kentucky at the beginning of the year. The 21-year-old Chicago native was suspended the day after news of his arrest got to the school. He is no longer enrolled at Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky will start its season on the road for a meeting with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 2.

