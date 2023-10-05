East Carolina Unveils Epic Black Uniforms With Sinister Hype Video

Videos by OutKick

East Carolina dropped one of the best uniform reveals of the season.

The Pirates play SMU next Thursday at home under the lights on ESPN for the team’s “Night of the Boneyard” game. The Boneyard is the nickname for the program’s student section, and the game will pay tribute to the loyal fans.

For the big night, ECU will rock incredibly slick black uniforms and unveiled them in a hype video for the ages.

The season is still relatively young, but there’s no doubt this uniform reveal is one of the best we’ve seen so far.

East Carolina unveils awesome black uniforms for SMU game.

There’s something about black uniforms that just hit different. It’s hard to explain, but it’s 100% true. College football fans know exactly what I’m talking about.

There are few things that look cooler under the lights than a team decked out in all black. It’s football science, and that’s what East Carolina will be rocking in a week against SMU.

I also had no idea ECU’s student section was called The Boneyard. How awesome is that? Imagine telling people you’re going to sit in The Boneyard for a sporting event.

The European brain couldn’t even comprehend such a thing. That’s about as American as it gets, and another reminder college football remains the greatest sport on the planet.

East Carolina’s mascot is the Pirates, its student section is called The Boneyard and the team will rock all black next Thursday against SMU.

East Carolina unveils awesome black uniforms for upcoming game against SMU. The Pirates and Mustang play Thursday night under the lights on ESPN. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It truly doesn’t get much more American than that. Shoutout to ECU for bringing the heat.