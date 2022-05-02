Eagles WR AJ Brown Calls Exit From Tennessee ‘Bittersweet’

The Tennessee Titans have been wide receiver AJ Brown’s home since 2019.

Last Thursday, Tennessee sent Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles after creating some separation between themselves and the player over the lack of a contract extension.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans traded Brown for the no. 18 pick and a 2022 third-round pick.

As Brown prepares to join the Eagles to aid quarterback Jalen Hurts’ offense, a transition will still be underway as the WR adapts to a new conference, new offensive playbook and new team.

In an interview on Monday with the Eagles media, Brown gave his thoughts on leaving his original team.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Brown said regarding his exit from Tennessee.

“I’ve built relationships the past few years with good friends, and to see it go, to leave the building, it’s tough,” he said, “But I’m also excited to be an Eagle and to be a part of a great organization.”

Philadelphia’s confidence in the 24-year-old was unmistaken after they reached a contract extension moments after the trade was announced. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal, with $57 million guaranteed.

During his tenure in Tennessee, Brown reached the Pro Bowl in 2020 and had consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards to start his NFL career.

Boasting both AJ Brown and sophomore wideout DeVonta Smith will certainly elevate the Eagles’ offense among the NFC ranks.

What remains to be determined is Jalen Hurts’ place among the tiers of NFL QBs.

The media also caught up with Brown upon his arrival in Philly over the weekend. He gushed over the potential of joining Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense after three years with Ryan Tannehill.

“Man, it’s going to be real special, man. I’m so excited, playing with someone who thinks like me,” Brown noted about Hurts. “I talk to him every day regardless of this football stuff. I’m so excited just to play with him. He’s a quarterback and I’m a receiver so we get on the same page quick.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela