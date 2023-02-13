Eagles’ James Bradberry Admits To Committing Game-Changing Holding Penalty Late In Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

While the vast majority of NFL fans and the entire population of Philadelphia disagreed with the late holding penalty on James Bradberry in the Super Bowl, the Eagles’ corner admitted that he was trying to get away with one on the play.

With the game tied 35-35 with just under two minutes left in regulation, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster on 3rd and 8.

It looked as if the Eagles were about to get the ball back with a chance to win it, but then the flag came out with Bradberry being called for holding. This handed Kansas City an automatic first down, and with eight seconds left, the Chiefs kicked to the game-winning field.

Instead of disagreeing with the call, Bradberry admitted to holding Smith-Schuster on the play.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” he said after Super Bowl LVII.

The holding call that really decided the game‼️

While there is no denying that Bradberry tugged Smith-Schuster’s jersey on the play, it certainly wasn’t egregious.

The officials could have let the play slide and not made the final minute of the game about them in the biggest game of the year, but that tends to happen more often than not in today’s NFL.