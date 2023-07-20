Eagles Fan Genny Shawcross Is Ready For Some Football, Coach O Recruiting On The Beach & Baker Mayfield Shotguns A Beer

Videos by OutKick

I’m not sitting here trying to beat travel ball to death, but some people make this too easy

Here we go again with people begging for others to finance their travel ball dreams. I know, I know, I know….your kids thrived once they played travel ball and it provided the greatest adventures known to man once you joined forces with 10 other families and then you became one super-PAC super travel ball family and the kids met friends for life while traveling from Holiday Inn Express to Hampton Inn while playing for plastic World Series rings.

I get it.

I’ve heard the stories from Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston — truth be told, we’re on solid speaking terms over travel ball these days. I’ve heard how travel ball has guaranteed parents don’t have to sit there and watch the loser kids who can’t catch get guaranteed playing time. I’ve heard how travel ball parents have no choice because the local house ball league disbanded and now all they have left is travel ball.

I get it.

But you have losers now begging others to help pay for their kids to play travel ball so the parents can then drain half a fifth of vodka into a 64 oz. travel mug that travel moms carry, who then go spend $15 to get into a tournament to set up shop and yell at umpires over the course of a 14-hour day before heading back to the crib (the Country Inn & Suites) to suck down another 64 ouncer in the breakfast bar area that has been turned into a travel ball sports bar.

I’m calling it out every single time I see it from now on. Full-on assault.

If you see travel ball parents begging for money via their truck windows, begging for you to buy a square on Facebook (as I’ve mentioned, they’re now begging you to buy a specific square on a calendar that has a dollar value…BUY MORE THAN ONE!), begging on TikTok, etc. I want to see it. I WANT that content.

And I want to bring shame to this disgusting behavior. I’m not here to shame specific individuals. I want to shame the act. Society will be much better when this behavior is eradicated.

How do we feel about travel ball parents begging others to help pay for travel ball? (via Jacob B.) pic.twitter.com/Axw8Wr4XTj — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 19, 2023

Dressing up in social settings where you should dress up a little bit

• Dave in Cincinnati shares this story from his recent vacation:

Just got back from a Hilton Head trip. Eating dinner on the bayside, at a casual place, a family of about 10 walks in, 2 couples, grandparents and assorted kids.

Dad #1 comes in, as he is being seated, takes off his nice, collared, plaid, short-sleeved shirt, and drapes it on the back of his chair, all to reveal he is wearing a Buc-ees t-shirt!

I’m thinking, is a collared shirt like poison ivy to this guy? He’s just plunked down a couple of grand on an HHI vacation but no way he’s sporting a collared shirt!

Turns out, the collared shirt was for the inevitable family photos by the dock. He gets up mid-dinner and puts shirt back on to go over and take the pics.

Photos over, shirt back off so Buc-ees can breathe! Is this a power play? Defiance of the wife? Is he getting paid by Buc-ees to remind the tourist to hit their rest stop on their way back to Ohio?

I want to know what is going through his mind.

Kinsey:

I’ve written about this multiple times over the last two years: The United States has a huge scumbag issue. We have cocaine in the White House and nobody can figure out where it came from. We have scumbags walking into the local Beer Barrel restaurant, as I told Dave in an email, wearing “Zero F–ks Given 22” shirts — the shirt wasn’t censored. I witnessed that one last week with Mrs. Screencaps.

We have dirtbags who have 0.0% class.

Olive Garden (I haven’t been in well over a decade, but I drive by and see how the dirtbags enter) has been turned into a Fazolis where it’s full chaos with dirtbags wearing filthy clothes while suckin’ down breadsticks.

I was at some nice restaurant with Mrs. Screencaps like six months ago where the bill was probably nearing $100, which is high for this area, and a table over sat a 500-pounder with his parents who looked like he hadn’t showered in at least a month. I get it, people need to get out of the house, but would it be too much to ask the 500-lb.(er) to hop into the shower to rinse off the grease and maybe hit up the Big & Tall store for a new polo?

Am I shocked a dad ripped off his collared shirt at a Hilton Head dinner to get relaxed? Not in the least. It was a successful night if he wasn’t dropping f-bombs and yelling at the waiter.

Tour de France update

• John L. writes:

Joe, it was awesome today. The most climbing and the highest mountain top finish of this year’s tour. Vingegaard ended up destroying Pogacar and basically guaranteeing a victory. When they interviewed Pogacar and asked how he was, he just said “F***ked”. I love it!

Jonas Vingegaard asserts his dominance at the Tour de France 💪



The @JumboVismaRoad rider put in a huge attack on Col de la Loze to extend his lead on general classification to over 7 minutes after Stage 17 🤯

_____________

🇫🇷 #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/U7l8mWJ3d4 — Velon CC (@VelonCC) July 19, 2023

Let’s go to Orlando for a light show

Here’s video of that wild, lightning filled sunset here in Orlando. ⚡️ @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/kmQXOagIkT — Brooks Garner (@BrooksWeather) July 19, 2023

Double-standards?

• Ryan Z. really wants this question answered:

Why does it seem like so many love to point out that the NBA lost a lot of viewers when they went woke 3 years ago, but give the NFL a pass for doing the same thing?

While the NBA has stopped having players kneel before the National Anthem and writing Black Lives Matter on the court, the NFL has still has those stupid virtue signaling phrases on the backs of players helmets, (which includes BLM), and on their endzones, and last Super Bowl had the “Black National Anthem” to be sung.

Kinsey:

The NFL got a pass for going woke? Ryan, please. OutKick has beaten up the NFL for all of this stuff ever since I started here in 2020. Remember the NFL’s woke Instagram page that praised the dirtbag BLM types, especially the one who seems to have faked or made up a hate crime? I wrote about that. We’ve written multiple times about the stupid helmet phrases. And then people stopped watching the NFL, but not in the numbers like the NBA. The NFL is in our blood. The NBA is not. The NBA was easy to ignore before George Floyd. The NFL isn’t easy to ignore. This isn’t hard. I used to tell radio listeners that there was zero use in watching the NBA until mid-May and I was ridiculed for such a statement. Now look at what’s going on with the NBA where they’re talking this mid-season tournament or whatever it is they’re cooking up to create drama.

Something to chew on

• Mike T. in Idaho sent in this one. Visit Visual Capitalist if you want to see more of the map:

My mom checks in with advice

Mom, the boys are 10 & 6. We’re not buying them energy drinks to get jacked up for pool nights.

That’s it. Gotta run. It’s Thursday. I need to hurry up and get done with work this afternoon when the severe weather rolls in. It’s going to get dicey getting in a league night mow with the storms they’re calling for.

Have a great day. Don’t drink too much Prime. Kill it during those sales meetings.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

