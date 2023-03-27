Eagles Expect Contract Extension For QB Jalen Hurts ‘Relatively Soon’

Videos by OutKick

The opposite of Baltimore’s ongoing drama with Lamar Jackson is happening in Philadelphia as the Eagles prepare to extend quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, the team is expecting to reach a new deal with Hurts “relatively soon.”

Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Roseman highlighted the team’s plan to head into the 2023-24 season with Jalen Hurts no longer under a rookie deal. Speaking at the NFL league meeting on Monday, Roseman said the following regarding Hurts,

“When you go back to the start of free agency, we talked to his representatives about bringing him back here and also talked to them about the fact that we have limited resources.

“It’s no secret that at some time relatively soon we want to extend our quarterback, so our whole roster building is going to kind of turn a little bit here from a quarterback on a rookie deal towards a quarterback hopefully on a long-term deal — not that we have anything done, but obviously our goal is to keep Jalen here for a long time.”

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Reported numbers on Jalen Hurts’ extension have landed around the five-year, $260 million mark with $150 million in guaranteed money.

At the start of negotiation talks, the salary mark ‘started’ at $45 million per year for Hurts’ new deal. It’s a huge payday for the third-year QB out of Oklahoma (and Alabama), and he has certainly earned it.

With a starting record of 23-11, Hurts has propelled coach Nick Sirianni’s offense into one of the best in the NFL, truly only second to Andy Reid’s offense in Kansas City.

Hurts led an MVP-level campaign until a shoulder injury halted his momentum late in the regular season.

Hurts went 14-1 in 15 games started in 2022. He threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 24-year-old also established himself as a premier dual-threat QB, adding 760 rushing yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns on the ground.

A dominant win over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the postseason position the Eagles to face off against Kansas City at Super Bowl LVII. Philly lost the game, but Hurts had an exceptional individual performance — tallying 374 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts has also been a favorite inside Philly’s locker room. The team has gone through QB turmoil since Nick Foles’ Super Bowl run in 2017 but Hurts and Sirianni have led a successful revival for the NFC powerhouse.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a 4 yard touchdown during the second quarter against Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hurts deserves the new money; after all, the NFL is rumored to be banning QB sneaks because the league couldn’t stop Hurts in 2022.