The Dude Can Move: Eagles WR Devon Allen Runs Fourth-Fastest 110m Hurdles Of 2023

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen participated in the USATF NYC Grand Prix over the weekend and ran his fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles. His 13.04 time also happens to be tied for the fourth-fastest in the entire world in 2023.

The 28-year-old signed with the Eagles in April last year and spent all of last season on the team’s practice squad. His jump into the NFL was a bit surprising given the fact that he had last played football back in 2016 during his final season with the Oregon Ducks.

Allen went undrafted in 2017 and began the journey of becoming a track and field star, and he certainly accomplished that dream. He finished fifth and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in each of the last two Olympics.

While his professional football career is taking a bit of a toll on his track and field endeavors, one thing remains true: Devon Allen has burners.

Allen spoke with NBC Sports after posting his 13.04 time over the weekend about juggling being one of the fastest guys on the planet and also being a wide receiver in the National Football League.

“It’s going well. You know, balancing both is difficult, but I’m having a lot of fun,” he said. “As long as I can stay healthy, it’s good to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. You know, 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at, so we’re ready to go.”

Allen may find himself in a unique predicament next week.

He’s set to compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships from July 6-9 and if he was to qualify for the world championships he’d had to head to Budapest, Hungary in August right in the middle of training camp with the Eagles.