Eagles Defensive Back Darius Slay Jokes That He’s Suing Chiefs WR For Nasty Juke

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay fears he won’t be living down the embarrassing juke Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice put on him Monday night in primetime.

So Slay is feeling litigious. Slightly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 05: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Slay joked on X early Tuesday that Rashee Rice is on notice after embarrassing the CB with his moves, reminding Rice that he has a family watching the games and rooting for their ‘pops.’

The Eagle tweeted, “I need all rice info lol bra getting sued for sure.. I got kids at home,” which translates to, “I must obtain Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s information to sue the man for embarrassing me in front of my kids.”

Darius Slay was not happy. And for good reason …

Rice made Slay’s knee clap with a stuttering step and boost toward the inside of the field.

Rashee Rice sent his old ass to bed lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/nm6qwnFygy — Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) November 21, 2023

Slay still found himself in high spirits Tuesday morning — celebrating the Eagles’ statement win, 21-17, over the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl 57.

Rashee Rice proved efficient on Monday night, catching four of five targets for 42 yards.

As evidenced by his juke on Slay, Rice has the footwork to shred a secondary, so keep an eye on this kid.

Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice. (Photo by Ralf Ibing – firo sportphoto/Getty Images)