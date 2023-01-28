Philadelphia Eagles Drop Electric Hype Video Ahead Of NFC Title Game

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles brought some serious heat with their NFC title game hype video.

Philly and the San Francisco 49ers will take the field Sunday in what should be a battle for the ages. With a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line, all bets are off.

As we all know, you can’t have a major football game without an electric hype video, and the Eagles damn sure didn’t disappoint.

Their game trailer will have fans ready to run through a concrete wall.

The Eagles and 49ers are prepared to slug it out.

All eyes are on the NFL conference title games Sunday. Four teams will enter the day with high hopes and dreams of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Two will end the night flying high and two will be going home until next season. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The Eagles released a fire hype video for the team’s NFC title game against the 49ers. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

If this hype video is a sign of what to expect, the Eagles are going to be absolutely fired up to knock some pads around.

The Eagles are coming off a comically lopsided win over the Giants last weekend, and now -2.5 favorites over Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan’s squad.

It’s lining up to be an absolute dogfight, and that’s what fans want to see.

The 49ers and Eagles play Sunday for a ticket to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is a slight favorite. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:00 EST on Fox. It’s going to be a fun day of NFL action.