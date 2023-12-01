New College Football Video Game Moves Closer To Release After Legal Battle Gets Resolved

Videos by OutKick

EA Sports’ upcoming college football game is racing towards being released this summer.

The video game company stunned people in February 2021 when it was announced a new college football video game would be released for the first time since 2013.

Legal issues involving name, likeness and no compensation caused the popular series to be halted indefinitely. However, the game changed with the announcement nearly three years ago, and players will now be paid an amount that remains undetermined at this time.

Initially, EA Sports had been hoping to release the game summer 2023, but it was pushed to summer 2024. Then, legal issues started, once again, The BrandR Group sued EA Sports alleging tortious interference because the video game company had teamed up with OneTeam Partners. However, the issue has been resolved.

OneTeam Partners and The BrandR Group announced in a joint statement the sides had reached an “amicable settlement of their past disputes related to college group licensing,” according to On3.com. That means EA Sports now has a clear path ahead for a summer 2024 release.

This hurdle about how controlled licensing for athletes portrayed in the game was always going to be resolved, but as we all know, nothing is official until it’s officially official.

Now, the biggest legal roadblock to bringing the game back is out of the way. That means EA Sports is on the fast track to getting a new college football game out in 2024.

If that doesn’t jack up your pulse, I don’t know what will. The “NCAA Football” series was outrageously popular. Nothing was more fun than picking a garbage program and building them into a national powerhouse. I can’t even begin to calculate how many hours I spent playing it throughout college, and I played “NCAA Football 14” for years after the games stopped being released.

Next summer, millions of fans will get back after it and a younger generation not old enough for the original saga will get introduced to the best video game series ever created.

My one wish is that FCS schools are in it like the real old games. Adding Montana State to the Big Ten as a one star school with awful players and becoming a juggernaut is the game at its best.

A new college football video game is on the way. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

This is great news to head into the weekend with. Let me know what school you’ll be playing with at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.