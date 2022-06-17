EA Sports College Football Is On Schedule For 2023 Release Date According To Emails

The gaming community and just about everyone who was into the EA Sports College Football game should be feeling great about the release date. The company is on-track to release the highly anticipated return in the summer of 2023, according to a report from Matt Brown.

On the Extra Points website, Brown obtained emails from participating schools about the likeness in regards to in-game characters and atmosphere. In the proposal sent to schools, EA Sports outlined a timeline for when the game would be released.

“EA’s aim is to release a stand-alone college football game in July of 2023, allowing for the two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines.”

The emails also ensured that things are in full swing and programming is on track.

“Game development is in full swing, and the launch goal remains summer of 2023.”

Matt Brown also reported that EA Sports wants Name, Image and Likeness to play a big part in the upcoming release, making sure that players can make money as well.

“In case there is any confusion, EA Sports wants to include player likeness in this game, and they want to pay athletes to do it. I’ve been told the company has wanted to do this for years, but prior to NIL, there wasn’t a mechanism to do so without risking player eligibility.”

The emails also discussed a pay scale for each of the “nearly 120 institutions, athletic conferences and bowl games” that have been approached for participation, with other schools looking to make sure everything is going as planned before signing off.

Either way, this is great news for all the fans that enjoyed the game.