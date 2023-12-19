‘Destiny Calls’: Former Georgia Commit Dylan Raiola Announces His College Plans With A Poem About Nebraska Future

Videos by OutKick

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has made it official, he has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska. After being committed to the Bulldogs since May, the highly-touted passer took to social media to announce his decision, with a poem.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the former Georgia commit, who was recruiting for the Bulldogs before social media went into a tailspin when news leaked that he was thinking of changing his final destination.

But this was no ordinary statement from Dylan Raiola discussing his de-commitment from one school and pledge to another. After making another trip to Nebraska this past weekend, the five-star announced his intentions with a poem, seemingly saying he’s ready to be The Man at Nebraska, and not just another cog in the machine in Athens.

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

One of the key points he made in his announcement was an emphasis on having the opportunity to change the future of Nebraska football.

“No longer a cog in some powerhouse machine, but a quarterback, with an even grander ambition unseen,” Raiola wrote.

Georgia Receives News On Carson Beck, Before Dylan Raiola

Even though this will sting for Georgia fans who had envisioned Dylan Raiola leading the Bulldogs for the next few years, Kirby Smart did get his QB for 2024.

Carson Beck announced that he would be returning to Georgia next season, putting Bulldog fans who were nervous about next season at ease. There was a report that Carson Beck was looking for somewhere around $4 million to return to Athens. I don’t know if Georgia went that high when it comes to NIL promises, but they most likely had to pay a decent amount.

In the world of NIL and retaining players, Georgia at least took care of a starting quarterback who could lead them to a national title next season. After stepping into the role this past year, Beck has the potential to be a Heisman candidate according to Aaron Murray.

I think we should probably pump the brakes on that projection right now, but there’s no doubt Beck has the ability to get Kirby Smart another ring.

In the grand scheme of things Monday evening, Georgia fans had to be happy and a little frustrated about the future at the same time.

Just another day in the college football world.