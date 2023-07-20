Dylan Mulvaney Posts Ad Looking For Work After Bud Light Success

Videos by OutKick

Looking for a great guest speaker this fall? Everyone’s favorite Bud Light spokesperson, Dylan Mulvaney, is fielding calls.

Fresh off her escape to Peru, Mulvaney took to Instagram this week to announce to the world that she was looking for work, specifically around college campuses.

“Booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” she announced to her 2 million followers via her Instagram story.

“Love ya,” she continued, while also including an email address for “serious inquires” only.

Sounds like a great opportunity for any college out there looking to make a splash this fall, huh? Obviously it sounds insane that any university would oblige, but I can almost guarantee you that one will.

At least one. Frankly, I’d be shocked if multiple don’t come knocking. After all, college classrooms have turned into one giant liberal microphone at this point.

I live in a college town, so trust me on this one.

Anyway, I guess Dylan Mulvaney feels safe yet again in the United States. Good to know. That Peru trip must’ve done wonders.

As for Bud Light, I’m afraid the boat may have already sailed. Sales of the once-popular brew have slumped to putrid levels for four straight months, and experts fear the fall won’t be much better.

Every single social media post from the embattled brew is torn to shreds, along with every ad, commercial and publicity stunt. Even Mulvaney has turned her back on the beer, lashing out at Anheuser-Busch a few weeks ago for not supporting her enough during these troubling times.

Hopefully she finds some comfort on the quad, though. If I know college campuses in this country, I’m sure she will.