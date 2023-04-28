Dylan Mulvaney Believes It Should Be Illegal To Call Him A Man

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney believes it should be illegal to call him by his biological sex.

Mulvaney, who claims to be a woman, has been the focus of intense scrutiny ever since Bud Light teamed up with him for a collaboration video during March Madness.

The transgender activist’s entire brand is seemingly to mock women and behave like a little girl. In his March Madness video, Mulvaney behaved like an idiot too dumb to understand sports. As I’ve asked repeatedly, do you know a single woman who doesn’t know what March Madness is? Of course not.

Now, an old video that has resurfaced shows Mulvaney calling for laws against calling him a man.

Bud Light has been under fire since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

“Like, the articles written about me using ‘he’ pronouns and calling me a man over and over again, and I feel like that should be illegal. I don’t know, that’s just bad journalism,” Mulvaney said in a video going viral Thursday night.

The video was originally shared by Mulvaney in October 2022, according to Fox News.

This is unhinged behavior from Dylan Mulvaney.

There might not be anything more anti-American than calling for people to be locked up over speech. As long as you’re not attempting to hurt people, there shouldn’t be any limits on speech.

That’s kind of the entire premise of the United States of America. There’s a reason freedom of speech is covered under the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights.

It takes a truly unhinged person to call for people to be arrested over the words they use. It’s an incredibly scary mindset. Being arrested over speech is something that would make Stalin and Mao very proud.

Dylan Mulvaney called for it to be illegal to call him a man in a resurfaced video. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Do people really think allowing the government to slap on the handcuffs over speech is a good idea? Nobody who reads history does. That’s a fact.

Furthermore, Mulvaney has no right to tell anyone how to address him. This is a man who released a video about shaving combined with a bikini reveal.

You’re welcome to live your life how you want, but you’re not welcome to call for people to be arrested who don’t play along. This is the United States of America. It’s not North Korea, communist China or the U.S.S.R. in the 1930s. Of course, who knows if Mulvaney even believes his comments. He’s constantly just hunting for attention, and it’s hard to know what’s real and what’s a troll.