Dwyane Wade Takes Cut At LeBron’s Hairline

Dwyane Wade may have talked himself off of the banana boat.

LeBron’s BFF mildly roasted his follicle-challenged buddy during a previous appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. While praising LBJ’s insane basketball abilities, Wade made sure to mention that when God created King James, he stopped short of completing the puzzle.

“It was like when God made him, he was like ‘I’m going to give you all this. But I’m going to take one thing from you. I’m not going to give you no lining,” said Wade with a smile. “But I’m going to give you everything else.’”

The comment had the show’s hosts, including retired Bears receiver Brandon Marshall, buckling over in laughter.

Lebron James is balding in his mid thirties pic.twitter.com/z5NeSZcjqY — 𝙰𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚉𝚘🥶 (@stepbackZO2) December 22, 2021

Wade continued: “I tell LeBron, (God) just said, ‘I’m gonna take this one thing.'”

Finally able to temper his laughter, Marshall asked Wade when his buddy was finally going to come to the realization that his hair is fading fast and “let go.” Ever the crowd pleaser, Wade told Marshall: “Listen, as long as he got money, he ain’t letting it go.”

His hair, or lack thereof, hasn’t held ‘Bron back. The 37-year-old averaged more than 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists this season while having to combat not just opposing defenses, but also hair loss.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF