Dwight Howard Continuing Pro Basketball Career, But Not In The NBA

Dwight Howard is heading overseas to play professional basketball.

The eight-time All-Star center announced on Monday that he has signed a deal to play with the Taoyuan Leopards. The Leopards are a professional basketball team based in Taiwan.

Howard made the announcement via a social media post by the team.

HOWARD IS A FUTURE HALL OF FAMER

“I’m coming with open arms, with big hugs and big smiles,” the former NBA Champion said in the team’s social media post. Details of his new contract have not yet been made available.

Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers. During the 2021-22 campaign with L.A., Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The 36-year-old was shocked when no NBA team signed him ahead of this season. That led to his signing in Taiwan. In an interview with Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, Howard said “I really can’t believe how disrespected I feel.” He also was not chosen for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

In his prime, Dwight Howard was a dominant player on both ends of the court. His career averages include 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

Another Option?

Prior to signing overseas, Howard explored the possibility of competing in professional wrestling. “I think it is something that’s in my future,” Howard told reporter Arash Markazi this summer. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. Howard later added: “Hopefully one day in the future I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up the (championship) belt. That would be amazing.”

The wrestling career will have to wait, at least until the Leopards’ season concludes.