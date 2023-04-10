Dwayne Haskins Widow Claims In Massive Suit That Quarterback Was Drugged As Part Of Blackmail Scheme

Videos by OutKick

One year after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed while walking on a South Florida highway, the player’s widow Kalabrya Haskins has sued multiple entities in an attempt to get answers about the tragic incident.

The suit, filed March 23 and obtained by OutKick, alleges multiple people and entities are guilty of negligence that led to Haskins being run over the early morning hours of April 9, 2022.

Four people — a man and three women — committed battery by “drugging Dwayne Haskins to blackmail and rob him causing him and/or contributing to cause him severe injury and death,” according to the suit.

Haskins was drugged by the defendants on or about April 8 and 9 of 2022, the suit claims.

Details Of Haskins Lawsuit Leading To His Death

The suit is also taking on the Florida Department of Transportation and one of its contractor companies. The problem was “allowing the subject roadway to be in such a condition so as to obstruct, hinder, and/or block the clear vision area for the drivers of vehicles on the subject roadway.”

The suit outlines four reasons why the department’s actions were negligent. Those include failing to maintain necessary street lighting and failing to post a lower speed limit where construction was happening.

This suit names 14 individuals or companies as defendants. That includes the driver of the dump truck which struck Haskins and the owner of the truck. It also includes the rental company of the car Haskins was driving. That car apparently broke down, forcing Haskins to get out and seek help.

Dwayne Haskins. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins Attorney Takes Aim

Haskins attorney Rick Ellsley provided OutKick with a statement about the case. He said part of the reason for it is to uncover all the reasons why and how Haskins died.

“Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne,” Ellsley’s statement reads. “The truck driver’s cell phone records have not yet been disclosed. The report also notes that the driver refused to provide a blood sample to the police at the scene and still has not provided the alcohol test results.

“As to what occurred in the hours before Dwayne was killed, many questions remain unanswered. It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy. In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.

“The filing of this lawsuit is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy.”

