Dwayne Haskins Estate Reaches Settlement With Driver Of Vehicle That Killed Him

The estate of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reached a settlement with the driver, owner, and broker of the dump truck that killed him last year.

On Friday, a lawyer representing Haskins wife Kalabrya announced the agreement with the three parties, who were a part of the 14 different entities that she believes bears responsibility for Dwayne’s death. Litigation continues for the other parties, according to the family’s lawyer Rick Ellsey.

The estate of Dwayne Haskins has reached a settlement with some of the alleged parties involved in his death. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

HASKINS HAD AT LEAST A .20 BAC THAT NIGHT

The former NFL quarterback was tragically killed on April 9, 2002 at the age of 24 when he was struck by the truck while walking on a highway after his rental car ran out of gas. A toxicology report determined Haskins to have a blood alcohol content level between .20 and .24 at the time of his death as well as anesthetics like ketamine.

The estate had alleged that the truck that hit Haskins was speeding, had “excessive cargo,” as well as brake and tire issues. The lawsuit added that other cars noticed Haskins and were able to avoid him while he was walking along the highway. The driver that hit Haskins reportedly refused to take an alcohol test by police at the scene of the accident.

Dwayne Haskins was drafted 15th overall by the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Some of the other parties still litigating include the Florida Department of Transportation as well as the car rental company, which the family claims gave Haskins a pickup truck that had a mechanical defect that caused it to run out of gas. Four other individuals are also being sued after allegedly robbing Haskins before his death that night.

Haskins was an Ohio State University standout, setting Big Ten Conference records for single-season passing yards and touchdowns as a sophomore. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders (Redskins at the time) with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 Draft before eventually being released in 2021 and picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The plan was to have him slowly move into the starting quarterback role once Ben Roethlisberger retired.

No financial details have been released regarding Friday’s settlement.