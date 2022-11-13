UFC Star Claims Opponent Used Illegal Move During Brutal Fight

Dustin Poirier claimed Michael Chandler attempted to fish hook him during their Saturday night fight.

During the UFC 281 bout, Chandler appeared to get his fingers in Poirier’s mouth, which is definitely not allowed.

Even though Poirier won the fight, he didn’t seem too pleased.

Michael Chandler's fish hook that Poirier was complaining to the ref about 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/et8dQltXBN — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 13, 2022

“He stuck his fingers in my mouth to lift my neck [yanking up motion] to try to get me in a rear naked chokehold … I was telling him, ‘Come on, dude,'” Poirier explained to Joe Rogan about what he was trying to tell the ref following his massive win over Chandler.

"Hey, Mike! I was scared to fight you. It was coming from a healthy spot. Without fear, there is no bravery."@DustinPoirier shared a moment with @MikeChandlerMMA prior to his interview with Joe Rogan 💎#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/wBV8kmkxhm — #UFC281 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 13, 2022

However, Chandler gave a slightly different version of events. While he did admit to getting his fingers in Poirier’s mouth, he said it was a pure accident and he was simply attempting to remove them.

Michael Chandler with his side of the story after Dustin Poirier said he was fish hooked.#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/bfQvLIXbM4 — Ryan Garvin (@RyanMacGarvin) November 13, 2022

The good news for Poirier is that he won the fight. If he’d lost after it definitely looked like Chandler used an illegal move, his feelings might have been a lot different.

To be clear, it definitely does appear that Chandler’s fingers were in Poirier’s mouth. Did he make a jerking motion? That appears to be up for debate.

What’s not up for debate is that fingers entered Poirier’s mouth.

Dustin Poirier says Michael Chandler attempted to fish hook him during UFC 281 fight. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1591652263520792577)

Was it an accident? Did Chandler do it on purpose? It’s hard to say, but it’s also hard to imagine Chandler would so blatantly attempt to cheat. Crazy things happen in fights. It seems easier to believe it wasn’t intentional.

Most importantly, Poirier went home with a win, and he’ll be smiling about it for a long time.