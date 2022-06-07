Dustin Johnson Quits PGA Tour, Heads to LIV Golf

In a developing story, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has announced that he is leaving the PGA Tour and heading to LIV Golf.

The 37-year-old Johnson will be leaving the tour immediately and is expected to play in all eight of the scheduled events for the inaugural Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Johnson’s decision comes one day after Phil Mickelson announced his decision to sign with the LIV Tour.

Thursday marks the first LIV event, which will be held from the Centurion Club in London. Johnson is slated to participate.

“I don’t want to play for the rest of my life, this gives me an opportunity to do what I want to do,” Johnson said in announcing his resignation from the PGA Tour.

Doing so means he will no longer be eligible to compete in the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and has meant a lot to me, but ultimately I decided this was best for me and my family,” added Johnson.

“All things are subject to change and hopefully at some point it will change and I will get a chance to do that again.”

BREAKING🚨: Dustin Johnson RESIGNS from the PGA Tour The golfer is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/LLmlmIDKmF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2022

This is a breaking story and OutKick will have more information as it develops.

