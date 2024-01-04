Man Suing Dunkin’ Over Alleged Toilet ‘Explosion’ Left Him Covered In Feces… Which, If True, Seems More Than Fair

Videos by OutKick

Plenty of people had horrible experiences at Dunkin’ Donuts (I know it’s Dunkin’ now, but it will always be Dunkin’ Donuts to me). For instance, I once asked for a Black iced tea and was given a black coffee. Horrible. Total day ruined.

I mean, I’m not sure how that happens. When I order, I enunciate like a recently thawed-out caveman is taking my order. Nope, still got the coffee. I still like black iced coffee, but it was the principal of the whole thing.

Anyway, as terrible as it was, I’m just going to make sure to not talk about my worst Dunkin’ experience in front of the guy who claims one of the restaurant’s toilets exploded on him.

His experience sounds like it was worse than mine… but it’s close.

According to ABC News, Paul Kerouac is filing a lawsuit against the company for $100,000 in damages after a bathroom “explosion” at a Dunkin’ in Winter Park, Fla., left him with “severe and long-term injuries.”

Sadly (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), the lawsuit and the report from ABC News report don’t go into too much detail about the incident.

What the lawsuit alleges is that Kerouac entered the bathroom at this particular Dunkin‘. Nothing crazy there. They serve coffee, so it happens. It’s the natural order of things.

However, the suit claims that while Kerouac was in the bathroom, the toilet exploded.

Not the exploded toilet, but a toilet that certainly won’t see any work for the foreseeable future. (Getty Images)

The Suit Claims That This Exploding Dunkin’ Toilet Had Multiple Victims

Now, we’re going to assume that’s not a euphemism and that the commode was literally blown to bits. That’s because Kerouac’s suit says he wandered back into the dining area for help while still covered in human feces, urine, and other debris.

According to the suit, when confronted about the toilet, the store’s manager said there was a “problem with the toilet” — which would be putting it mildly — and that there had been previous incidents.

Kerouac’s suit claims he suffered “bodily injuries” from the incident which allegedly occurred in January 2022. He also claims to have needed to undergo mental health counseling.

Hopefully, more details about this one come out because I have many questions, as I’m sure you do as well.

First and foremost, this explosion… how big are we talking? A little bit of cracked porcelain or full-on Dresden-like rubble?

Also, if there were other instances involving that toilet, was a patron ending up covered in feces par for the course at this Dunkin’?

I guess now that they dropped the “Donuts,” they aren’t specific about what’s getting dunked.

Unfortunately, from the sound of it, for Kerouac, the thing getting dunked was him… in poo.

