Fire Trailer For ‘Dune: Part Two’ Drops

The trailer for “Dune: Part Two” is officially here.

The 2021 film based on a novel of the same name from Frank Herbert was one of the best movies of the year when it was released. Not only was it a phenomenal film, but the soundtrack and cinematography were among the best Hollywood has produced over the past 20 years.

It wasn’t simply a film. “Dune” was an experience from director Denis Villeneuve. Since the October 2021 release, fans have been waiting for a look at “Dune: Part Two.” Well, it’s here.

There’s no point in me saying much more. Go ahead and dive in. It’s epic.

“Dune: Part Two” faces incredible expectations from fans.

Full disclosure: I have never read the “Dune” books from Frank Herbert, and likely never will. Grinding it out in the OutKick mines doesn’t allow for me to read books that total thousands of pages, and I’m more than okay with that!

I went into the first “Dune” film completely blind. That’s not a complaint. In fact, I’d argue it makes it easier to look at it from a non-bias point of view.

I was blown away. The cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard put on a show for the ages. It was an absolutely electric ride as we watched the heir of House Atreides attempt to survive after House Harkonnen gutted his family and power.

At its core, “Dune” is a political thriller just like “Game of Thrones,” but instead of dragons, it’s between battling factions on planets in space. It’s definitely a badass story Frank Herbert put together.

Now, it’s time to pick up where fans were left at the end of the first “Dune” film. Paul is with Chani after having visions of her, and it looks like all hell will break loose. That trailer was a shot of energy to the soul.

There is one big gripe.

While the first “Dune” movie was epic, I think we can all agree the marketing was just a SHADE misleading. Zendaya was portrayed as a key player in the film.

Her character Chani will be in part two, but she was hardly in part one. The marketing would have you convinced she was a lead character.

The film was more than two and a half hours long, and Zendaya was in it for seven minutes. Viewers were definitely expecting a lot more.

Zendaya will be in “Dune: Part Two” a lot more than the first film. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The good news is she clearly will have much more screen time in “Dune: Part Two.” Make sure to check it out starting November 3, 2023. It looks like, once again, fans will be in for a crazy ride.