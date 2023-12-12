New ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Disappoints, Looks Like A Bad Soap Opera

Videos by OutKick

The people at Warner Bros. responsible for marketing really dropped the ball with the new “Dune: Part Two” trailer.

The highly-anticipated sequel film with Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh and other major stars will hit theaters March 1.

It will without question be one of the biggest films of the year as viewers watch Paul Atreides on the path for revenge after the events of the first film.

However, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t say how disappointed I am in the new trailer. It looks like a sob love story meant for teenagers and not a political thriller told through a sci-fi lens.

Give it a watch below. I have a feeling a lot of OutKick readers will feel the exact same way. Definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

New “Dune: Part 2” trailer misses the mark.

Seriously, what the hell was that? Let’s compare that to the previous “Dune: Part 2” trailers and tell me with a straight face it’s a similar vibe.

Admittedly, I’ve never read the books from Frank Herbert. That’s not a bad thing. It allowed me to go into the first film with a blank slate. For all I know, the story does evolve into one focused on love between Chani and Paul.

It was obvious there’d be an arc there, but is that now the entire point of the movie? I thought it was about war and political calculations. Is that not the case?

The new trailer makes it seem like “Dune: Part Two” is about the relationship the two share. Nothing wrong with having a storyline about that, but should it dominate the film? No, it most certainly shouldn’t.

“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters March 1. The latest trailer wasn’t impressive. (Credit: Warner Bros. Media Pass)

Perhaps, the trailer doesn’t really represent what fans will get with the movie because I have no interest in watching several hours worth of a love story when I was promised chaos. Let’s hope the final version is a hell of a lot better than the third trailer. Right now, my hopes and expectations are plummeting.