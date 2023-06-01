Duncan Robinson Was Added To A Group Chat With Celtics Fans After Heat’s Game 6 Loss, Which Gave Him Every Reason To Taunt Fans In Game 7

Videos by OutKick

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson didn’t just have to deal with his team’s unbelievable loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6, he also had to endure his phone blowing with random Boston fans chirping him.

While he and the Heat got more than enough revenge in Game 7, it was a rough 48 hours for the former Michigan man waiting for the final game of the series.

Robinson recently joined JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man & The Three’ podcast and explained that not long after Miami’s loss in Game 6, his phone started getting hit with messages from New England numbers, which is where he’s from.

“After we lose Game 6, my phone is blowing up from all these random New England numbers,” Robinson explained. “They’re like, ‘Get f—ed! Celts in 7!’ They’re sending memes of the Curt Schilling bloody sock and it’s just all these random numbers.”

Robinson admitted that he hadn’t changed his number since high school and assumed he was randomly added to the group chat with C’s fans by an old buddy.

While the random texts likely got under his skin for a bit, he turned the messages into a form of motivation. He started cooking up scenarios in which he could taunt Boston fans inside their own arena during Game 7.

Which is exactly what he did.

Duncan Robinson bucket and celebration; Celtics; Heat; Game 7 pic.twitter.com/FbJxG2nhrX — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 30, 2023

“I start thinking and creating all these scenarios in my head and like, if I get the chance and I go into the Garden, I’m gonna do something,” Robinson explained. “I didn’t know know what it was gonna be. Honestly, it was probably a little underwhelming, but you would be shocked at how many people that really bothered.”

.@D_Bo20 tells @jj_redick and @talter why he decided to do the Hulk Hogan taunt to the Celtics crowd during Game 7.



Full episode drops later today. https://t.co/irIRZINaEK pic.twitter.com/t8r3OAICQY — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) May 31, 2023

In the moment, Robinson throwing his hand up next to his ear with Miami up big and him only having 10 points to his name was questionable, at best.

Now knowing the background about the situation, however, Robinson had every right to taunt Celtics fans midway thru the fourth quarter.

