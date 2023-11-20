Duke Made Glorious Social Media Mistake Prior To Virginia Loss

Videos by OutKick

The person running Duke’s football social media might want to take a break for a bit.

The Blue Devils lost to Virginia this past weekend 30-27, but Duke took a massive L before the game was even played.

Apparently, the person responsible for running the team’s official social media accounts doesn’t know where Virginia is or how to spell it.

Duke shared a graphic with the caption “Off to Charlottesville,” but there were multiple problems. The state featured was West Virginia – not Virginia.

The Blue Devils also spelled the state “Virgina” on a fake letter in the graphic. Two big losses before a single snap was played on the field.

Duke makes multiple mistakes on graphic for Virginia game. (Credit: Duke Football/Facebook)

To Duke’s credit, the graphic is still up on Facebook. They’re sticking with it, even if it’s wildly wrong. It’s no longer up on X, but it’s still 100% available on FB.

Now, the screenshot above will live on forever. At this point, why even bother deleting it? It’s been days, and it’s not like people will all of a sudden forget.

Mistakes happen. That’s life. Welcome to reality. However, how does something get botched this badly? There’s not just one mistake.

There’s two very obvious ones. The state of Virginia isn’t even featured.

Duke football makes embarrassing errors on graphic for Virginia game. (Photo by David John Griffin)

The Blue Devils messed up the graphic and then lost the game. That’s a pretty rough few days for the program, but their pain is the internet’s joy! Let me know what you think of this hilarious error at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.