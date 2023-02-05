Duke Students Use Viciously Personal ‘Cheer Sheet’ To Eviscerate UNC Players During Rambunctious Rivalry

Videos by OutKick

Saturday night’s men’s basketball game between Duke and North Carolina marked the first rivalry game between the two in-state schools without Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski in more than two decades. Despite the lack of storied coaches, and even though neither team was ranked, it was as rowdy as ever at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

College GameDay was on hand in the morning and a group of Tar Heels made themselves heard.

UNC fans singing Hark the Sound loud and proud here in Cameron. @RossMartin_IC @jadamlucas @BDAHT pic.twitter.com/nOp0gjdo9D — UNC Sports Coverage (@UncCoverage) February 4, 2023

However, by tipoff, it was all Blue Devils. The Cameron Crazies, the most dedicated student section in college basketball, was in full voice.

Those who were allowed to attend the game first had to pass a rigorous test.

The groups that passed the test were then allowed to camp outside of the stadium for nearly a month.

Thank you to the most dedicated fans in the game 🙏🙏🙏💙 #StayCrazie pic.twitter.com/8JgGx5eLPu — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 2, 2023

And then, as game time neared, they made their way into the stands and let their voices be heard.

Students are filing into Cameron Indoor Stadium for tonight's @DukeMBB rivalry matchup against North Carolina.



Some scenes from a riled up Krzyzewskiville beforehand: pic.twitter.com/0vxgfLa8N4 — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) February 4, 2023

Cameron Crazies being let in. pic.twitter.com/OnEJGvEamy — Duke Report (@DukeReport) February 4, 2023

Doors have opened for the Cameron Crazies ahead of tonight’s showdown vs. UNC. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/7OW4CBxNXJ — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 4, 2023

The Cameron Crazies showed up in full voice and did not quiet down until the clock hits zero. That is always the case at home games, but the UNC game brings even more energy to the building.

The Cameron Crazies are HYPED for tonight's matchup vs. UNC 🔵 😈 @DukeMBB



📺 6:30 PM ET on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/Tfkhd4j5qp — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 4, 2023

Even Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. were in the house at their former school.

Recognize these two Duke basketball alums? Orlando Magic teammates Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. join the Cameron Crazies #Duke pic.twitter.com/gBtoYnYbg3 — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) February 4, 2023

When the Tar Heels started making their way out onto the court, the jeering began.

Armando Bacot greeted by the Cameron Crazies… pic.twitter.com/yS6FbmoEZA — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) February 4, 2023

The Cameron Crazies are known for being absolutely ruthless.

Not only are they loud and relentless, they make things personal and really try to get in the heads of their opponents. To do so, a group of students prepare an extremely in-depth scouting report.

It includes all kinds of different tidbits and facts about the players, from things said in press conferences to hilarious pictures found on social media. The “cheer sheet” for the UNC game is always the most detailed and this year was no exception.

Here are both sides of the cheer sheet for the Duke students for tonight's #UNC game. Tweeted again to redact the phone numbers and an email address. pic.twitter.com/KhtzokBtOS — R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) February 4, 2023

Cameron Crazies cheer sheet for UNC vs. Duke pic.twitter.com/DFhTJpa8fD — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) February 4, 2023

It was absolute madness inside of one of college basketball’s most historic venues.

Craziness. pic.twitter.com/DLlX65gPTZ — The College Basketball Stories Podcast (@theCBBstories) February 5, 2023

With the passion of the Cameron Crazies on their side, the Blue Devils went on to beat the Tar Heels by six. After the game, players and coaches spoke to the fanbase’s intensity and tenacity.

“ last night we talked about being in this together” – on Cameron Crazies pic.twitter.com/VCMBcqnIBs — Duke Report (@DukeReport) February 5, 2023

“The atmosphere was crazy. It was the loudest game I’ve ever been in in my life. It was crazy – I couldn’t hear myself think and I’m just so happy we got the win.”

–@TyreseProctor pic.twitter.com/cle1ZHN8wX — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 5, 2023

Duke’s student section has a reputation for being one of college basketball’s greatest and it was upheld on Saturday night!