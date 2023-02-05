Duke Students Use Viciously Personal ‘Cheer Sheet’ To Eviscerate UNC Players During Rambunctious Rivalry

Videos by OutKick
Saturday night’s men’s basketball game between Duke and North Carolina marked the first rivalry game between the two in-state schools without Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski in more than two decades. Despite the lack of storied coaches, and even though neither team was ranked, it was as rowdy as ever at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College GameDay was on hand in the morning and a group of Tar Heels made themselves heard.
However, by tipoff, it was all Blue Devils. The Cameron Crazies, the most dedicated student section in college basketball, was in full voice.
Those who were allowed to attend the game first had to pass a rigorous test.
The groups that passed the test were then allowed to camp outside of the stadium for nearly a month.
And then, as game time neared, they made their way into the stands and let their voices be heard.
The Cameron Crazies showed up in full voice and did not quiet down until the clock hits zero. That is always the case at home games, but the UNC game brings even more energy to the building.
Even Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. were in the house at their former school.
When the Tar Heels started making their way out onto the court, the jeering began.
The Cameron Crazies are known for being absolutely ruthless.
Not only are they loud and relentless, they make things personal and really try to get in the heads of their opponents. To do so, a group of students prepare an extremely in-depth scouting report.
It includes all kinds of different tidbits and facts about the players, from things said in press conferences to hilarious pictures found on social media. The “cheer sheet” for the UNC game is always the most detailed and this year was no exception.
It was absolute madness inside of one of college basketball’s most historic venues.
With the passion of the Cameron Crazies on their side, the Blue Devils went on to beat the Tar Heels by six. After the game, players and coaches spoke to the fanbase’s intensity and tenacity.
Duke’s student section has a reputation for being one of college basketball’s greatest and it was upheld on Saturday night!