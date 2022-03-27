Duke Rips Arkansas, 78-69, As Coach K Reaches NCAA Record 13th Final Four

Fittingly, Mike Krzyzewski’s final chapter as Duke’s basketball coach will be at the Final Four.

And win or lose, he will stand alone.

No. 2 seed Duke beat No. 4 seed Arkansas, 78-69, on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament West Region championship game in San Francisco to send Coach K to his NCAA record-breaking 13th Final Four. He broke the mark of 12 by UCLA legend John Wooden, who last went in 1975 when he won his 10th national championship after announcing his retirement at age 64 just two days previously.

The Blue Devils (32-6) will be after their sixth national championship — all under Krzyzewski — in their first trip to the Final Four since 2015 when Duke won its fifth national title. Krzyzewski, 75, announced this would be his last season over the summer. It will be Duke’s 17th Final Four.

Duke will play on Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans against the winner of No. 8 seed North Carolina (27-9) and No. 15 seed Cinderella Saint Peter’s (22-11), which play on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The first game Sunday will pit No. 1 seed Kansas (31-6) against No. 10 seed Miami (26-10) at 2:20 p.m. on CBS.

In other action Saturday, No. 2 seed Villanova (30-7) advanced to the Final Four with a 50-44 win over No. 5 seed Houston (32-6).

Arkansas (28-9) finished in the Elite Eight for the second straight season under third-year coach Eric Musselman.

The Blue Devils controlled the first half and never trailed for the rest of the game after taking a 16-14 lead with 12:12 to go before intermission. Duke outscored Arkansas 8-0 over the final 1:26 of the first half, taking a 45-33 lead on a three-pointer by Trevor Keels with two seconds to go.

Duke stayed ahead by double digits througout the second half and led 69-54 at the seven-minute mark.

Krzyzewski’s first trip to the Final Four was in his sixth season as Duke’s head coach in 1986. He won his first national championship on his fifth trip in 1991. He said Friday he wanted another Final Four, not only for his players.

“For me, too, come on,” he said laughing. “You can only give so much to the church. You want something back, you know? A little bit of forgiveness and less of a penance when you go in the box, you know? It would be a cool thing.”