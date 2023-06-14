Videos by OutKick

USC football had one of the best athletes in the country join its roster this summer. Duce Robinson is on-campus in Los Angeles and he’s already doing impressive things.

Robinson, the No. 1-ranked tight end in the Class of 2023, committed to play for the Trojans back at the end of March over Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and literally every other program in the country. He could have gone anywhere.

His commitment video was ice cold.

Not only is the tight end position at a premium, Robinson is one of the best athletes on the planet. At 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, he has the speed and agility to split out as a wide receiver and burn an undersized defensive back on a go-route.

Or he can go up and pull down a jump ball over the defensive back’s head.

Out at Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista to check out #USC’s newest OT commit, Phoenix Pinnacle High’s Elijah Paige (@elijahpaige74), and top tight end target Duce Robinson (@Ducerobinson2).



Great play from the Pioneers at the end of the first half with a Robinson TD: pic.twitter.com/dLciOHZVik — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 8, 2022

The Arizona-native also has the ability to go pro in baseball and still plans to do so.

Duce Robinson is an unprecedented two-sport athlete.

Robinson is just the third high school athlete in history to be named an Under All-American in both baseball and football, joining A.J. Brown and Kyler Murray. He is a five-tool player who has a knack for getting his bat on the ball and sending it to the moon.

Duce Robinson (‘23, AZ) absolutely destroys this ball for a no-doubt HR to deep LF. Strong, physical frame generates massive power. Has the ability to change the game w/ one swing of the bat #WWBAWest @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/L7SVQqJ6g1 — Perfect Game Four Corners (@PG_FourCorners) July 17, 2022

Robinson is going to be a high draft pick in the MLB Draft next month, even though he is currently playing football at USC. The plan, because of new NCAA eligibility rules, is to try and play both sports at the same time — one professionally, and one as an amateur.

If everything goes according to his plan, Robinson is going to play football for Lincoln Riley from August through January. He’ll then be in the outfield for a professional baseball organization from February through July.

There are a lot of details that need to be worked out on the legal side of things, but Robinson is slated to be a professional baseball player at the same time that he is playing college football. Seriously.

In the meantime, football is the focus and he’s in L.A. putting in the work.

It’s easy to go on and on about Robinson’s size and strength. Medicine balls don’t stand a chance against the newest Trojans tight end, as seen at a workout last week.

Duce Robinson made this look easy #USC pic.twitter.com/O8XD7eGwZo — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 6, 2023

However, it is Robinson’s speed that really sets him apart.

As a (not even) first-semester freshman, he is out-pacing most of the National Football League. Robinson was clocked at 21.06 miles per hour, a number that only 26 players hit last season.

There are 53 players on the active roster for 32 NFL teams, so Robinson is out-pacing more than 1,660 NFL athletes (98%+) as a 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end who recently graduated high school.

The First Round of the 2023 MLB Draft is schedule for 7:00 p.m. EST on July 9. Robinson’s stock depends on which team is willing to work with one of the best tight ends in college football on his unique annual calendar, but it would be hard to pass on such a freak athlete.