Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Packs On Whopping 25 LB This Offseason; Jumps From 205 to 230

Lamar Jackson’s putting on the muscle to carry the Baltimore Ravens into the postseason. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-2 quarterback announced that he’s put on 25 lb. over the offseason, jumping from 205 to 230.
For most QBs in the League, the added muscle would be considered a positive physical attribute. For a dual-threat QB that is highly effective as a runner, the sharp jump in weight could snowball into an issue.
“I just wanted to put a little more weight on me, cause I was a little small, you know, early in my career,” Jackson shared with the NFL media last week. “I just wanted to put weight on and see how it felt. And I feel good. … I was like 205-208, now I’m like 230 right now.”
Lamar’s deceptive speed in and out of the QB pocket appeared to work well at a sub-215 frame. Now that he’s up a whole weight class, Jackson’s running could truly improve or regress this upcoming year.
In all likelihood, Jackson will find himself at around the 220s once training camps end; still, the QB said that his current shape should aid his durability when taking off as a runner.
In 2019, Jackson put on roughly 10 pounds over the offseason after experiencing the NFL gauntlet his rookie campaign.
Now, the former MVP finds himself in a make-or-break contract season, and Lamar wants to ensure he can last on the field for the full 17-game slate to make his money.
Gotta admire the dedication.
