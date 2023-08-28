Dua Lipa Goes Sun’s Out, Buns Out On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Dua Lipa is going mega-viral with her latest Instagram post, and her message is crystal clear.

The English and Albanian singer has been enjoying some down time and chronicling it all on social media for her 88.8 million Insta followers.

Dua is one of the most famous women on the planet thanks to her singing abilities, but don’t sleep on her social media skills.

She’s a jack of all trades when it comes to getting attention. You have to diversify your skills, and the “Levitating” singer has been putting on a master class lately.

Dua Lipa has one of the largest followings on the planet. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa lights up Instagram as she enjoys the warm weather.

That includes a little time in the sun, and if the sun is out, we all know what else is out in the content game.

Sun’s out, buns out is a tradition as old as time itself, and everyone seemed to notice her post. It has more than 2.5 million likes in under a day. I believe that’s what the kids call star power.

Dua Lipa’s online presence is truly insane. There are plenty of Instagram models and OnlyFans stars who can put on a show on social media from time to time, and we thank them for their sacrifices.

However, Dua Lipa is out here cooking on Instagram and she’s doing it as one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

That’s simply something you don’t often see.

Dua Lipa continues to light it up on social media. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Her Instagram following of 88.8 million fans would rank as the 17th largest country in the world. These are big boy numbers.

We’re not talking about a woman with a million followers trying to hype up her online content for subscriptions. Dua Lipa is dropping viral content just for the fun of it.

Dua Lipa goes viral on Instagram. Promotes a sun’s out, buns out mentality. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

She’s been on a wild run lately, and it seems like she plans on continuing through the end of summer. What a time to be a fan!